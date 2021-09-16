Woman charged with waving gun on school grounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have charge a woman with waving a gun on school grounds.

According to an affidavit, a large fight broke out at Kipp Memphis Collegiate High School and the principal and assistant principal attempted to separate the students.

The report states that one of the student’s mother, Amanda Flores, got out of her car in the car line and approached the fight.

According to the affidavit, Flowers pulled a black handgun from her purse, chambered a round and began waving it back and forth pointed at the ground yelling “y’all better stop or I’ll start shooting.”

Flowers was identified in a six-person photo lineup and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of carrying a weapon on a school property.

