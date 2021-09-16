WATCH: Behind the scenes with the cast of Hello, Dolly!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Theatre Memphis is celebrating 100 years of entertaining audiences here in the Bluff City.

This weekend is the final stretch of their latest production Holly, Dolly! after 20 months in the dark. The show wraps up on Sunday, September 19th.

Audiences are coming back to $10,000,000 in renovations all made to enhance the total experience.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas will talk with Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch about returning to the stage and Hello, Dolly! cast member Justin Allen Tate at the digital desk at 10:30 a.m.

