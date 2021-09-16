VIDEO: Zebras on the loose spotted in Wisconsin

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Someone had an interesting day at the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday!

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that officers encountered zebras in the Seymour area, WBAY reported.

Pictures posted on the account show at least two zebras running in fields and near a home in the area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two zebras were reported to be on the loose east of Seymour around 12:30 p.m.

David Haupt was driving when he spotted the zebras.

“I’m right outside of Seymour. There’s a couple of zebras walking down the middle of the road, and if you think I’m kidding, I’m not,” said Haupt.

They add the striped duo was rounded up by the owners about 40 minutes later. The zebras belonged to neighbors nearby who were very quick to respond and got them home safely.

Haupt said the zebras were friendly when he chased them off into a hay field so they would be off the busy road.

“They were off in the distance. As I got closer, they looked like horses, and I got closer and I happened to be talking to somebody on my headset, and I’m like ‘I think I see zebras.’ And they were like, ‘No way.’ I’m like, ‘Nope, those are zebras,’” Haupt said.

He contacted the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office to let them know right away. Outagamie County officials released the audio of the call.

“Well, it’s not the first exotic animal call we’ve gotten. Every once in a while you get something different, but yeah having a garbage truck driver call you and say, ‘Well, there are two zebras in the road,’ is a bit unusual,” said Sgt. Nathan Borman, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.

The names of the owners were not immediately available.

Officials said they have reached out to the Department of Natural Resources to see if any violations were broken, but have no further concerns about the situation.

Haupt, who reported the zebras running around, also took video of the incident, which has since gone viral after he posted the video to Facebook.

“I’m on an African safari in a garbage truck,” he said. “I mean only in Wisconsin, you’re going to find all that.”

