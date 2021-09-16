UofM with two impact freshman in college basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers also shining on John Rothstiens’s College Hoops Today Top 25 Impact Freshmen.

Memphis with two on the List in Big Man Jalen Duren, and Wing Emoni Bates.

Of Duren, Rothstein compares him to former Michigan Fab 5′ver Chris Webber, saying the 6′10″ postman has the, “talent, size and skill to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.”

Rothstein calls Emoni Bates a “generational talent,” saying the Tigers plan to use Bates in multiple during the upcoming season.

Bates will be a matchup nightmare, especially at point guard.

