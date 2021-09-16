Advertise with Us
Two charged in murder of teen killed while working at Memphis Five Guys

Zavon Payne
Zavon Payne(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects have been charged with the murder of a teen who was shot while taking out trash at his job.

19-year-old Zavon Payne is charged with facilitation first-degree murder. A 16-year-old male is charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt first-degree murder, and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The shooting happened Tuesday night at the Five Guys restaurant on Ridgeway Road and claimed the life of 17-year-old Contario Sevion.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sevion died from his injuries at a hospital.

