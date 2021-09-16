Traffic Alert: Semi-truck fire causing major delays on I-22

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Emergency crews are working to put out a semi-truck fire on I-22 in Marshall County.

Lanes in both directions are being impacted.

The Action News 5 Traffic Team says all lanes heading eastbound and westbound are blocked at this time.

Crews expect traffic to be impacted for the next two hours.

