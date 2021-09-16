Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Semi-truck fire causing major delays on I-22

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Emergency crews are working to put out a semi-truck fire on I-22 in Marshall County.

Lanes in both directions are being impacted.

The Action News 5 Traffic Team says all lanes heading eastbound and westbound are blocked at this time.

Crews expect traffic to be impacted for the next two hours.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old shot to death at work at Memphis Five Guys restaurant
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Zavon Payne
Two charged in murder of teen killed while working at Memphis Five Guys
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says

Latest News

Semi fire on I-22
Vehicle fire delays traffic on I-22 in Marshall County
Tanker flipped on I-240
Semi-truck flipped on I-240 and Lamar, lanes closed
Police lights.
Crash on Shelby Drive
FILE
Two car crash leaves one dead, two sent to hospital