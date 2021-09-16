Tiger hoops gets No. 2 seed in ESPN bracketology

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are making headlines right now.

The Tigers, with their number one-ranked recruiting class, still turning heads on a national level, namely with ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi, in his just-released bracketology prognostication, puts the University of Memphis in as a number two seed for the NCAA Tournament.

That’s the biggest move-up of any school since his last update in August.

The signing of 6′9″ Guard Emoni Bates is responsible for the high ranking.

Lunardi writes, “It remains to be seen whether the Tigers can live up to the hype: Penny Hardaway has recruited like a Final Four coach but has yet to make the NCAA tournament.”

His team appears to be a lock for 2022, but the list of serious contenders headed for New Orleans is deep and unpredictable. New Orleans is the Site of This Season’s Final Four. Other seedings for Mid-South Schools on Lunardi’s Bracketology List.

After Memphis at two, Arkansas is seeded number four.

Tennessee gets a number five seed in the Midwest Regional.

The Tigers and Vols play each other Saturday, December 18 at Bridgestone arena in Nashville.

