CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect has been arrested after two pounds of fentanyl were seized during a drug bust in Shelby County.

Darius Harshaw, 36, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a search warrant was executed at a home on Breezy Valley Drive Wednesday due to an individual being suspected of selling large amounts of fentanyl. In addition to fentanyl, unknown white powder, a weapon, and cash were seized.

The street value of the fentanyl is estimated at $110,000.

Suspect arrested after two pounds of fentanyl seized in Cordova drug bust (Source: TBI)

“I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with agents from the TBI and the Memphis Homeland Security Investigation office,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. “By working together, we are able to make a larger impact and remove these dangerous drugs from our community streets.”

Harshaw was booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

