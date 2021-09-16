Advertise with Us
Sheriff’s office on scene of active barricade in northeast Memphis

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A neighborhood near Whitten and Elmore is blocked to traffic because of a barricade situation involving the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, it’s on Ptarmigan Trail.

Officers have the neighborhood blocked to traffic several blocks from the scene.

We have a crew on the scene reporting multiple departments present.

This story will be updated.

