Sheriff’s office on scene of active barricade in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A neighborhood near Whitten and Elmore is blocked to traffic because of a barricade situation involving the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, it’s on Ptarmigan Trail.

Officers have the neighborhood blocked to traffic several blocks from the scene.

SCSO is on an active scene with a barricade suspect on Ptarmigan Trail in Memphis. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 16, 2021

We have a crew on the scene reporting multiple departments present.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.