Robbery suspect facing 14 charges after police chase ends at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing over a dozen charges following carjackings and an overnight police chase that ended at the Memphis Zoo this week.

An affidavit reports Tiant Hightower and along with two other suspects allegedly committed three armed carjackings late Monday night.

Police later spotted both of the vehicles in the area of Thomas and Cresson after receiving reports of the vehicles being stolen.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicles the suspects refused and led the officer on a chase.

The vehicles then split and officers followed one of the suspects driving a stolen red Challenger, according to the affidavit.

Investigators say the driver stopped in front of Overton Park and ran from the vehicle with a gun in hand. He was later found inside the Memphis Zoo with the help of aviation and a police K9.

The affidavit says, once in custody, Hightower admitted to the armed theft of the Challenger and told officers he was present during two additional carjackings.

He is charged with three counts of carjacking, three counts of possession of a weapon, aggravated robbery, two counts of evading arrest in a vehicle, evading arrest on foot, reckless driving, theft of property, driving without a license and failure to exercise due care.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

