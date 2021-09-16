Redbirds get win over Louisville at home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the boys of summer about to close out their season how about some day baseball for you.

The Memphis Redbirds with Matinee action Wednesday at AutoZone Park hosting the Louisville Bats.

This one was over early as the Redbirds Bats go wild against Louisville pitching.

Connor Capel, Dennis Ortega and Nolan Gorman each smacked home runs in the first, second and third innings respectively.

Birds jump out to a 12-1 lead, go on to win it.

Final score 12-3. Same teams Thursday night, with the first pitch at 7 p.m. Downtown at the Zone.

