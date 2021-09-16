Police: Suspect drops cell phone at crime scene, charged with second-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police made an arrest regarding a shooting that left one man dead outside a shopping center in Raleigh Monday night.

The shooting happened outside a business on Yale Road near Covington Pike. According to an affidavit, three men were seen outside the victim’s place of work as he was taking out the trash.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 5099 Yale. One male was located. He was xported to ROH in critical condition.

Three male suspects fled the scene wearing all black clothing. One suspect is wearing red shoes. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 14, 2021

Police say they discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition and later died.

The man who fired the shots has since been identified as Jamarius Jones, according to an affidavit. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Police say they were able to link Jones to the case after he dropped a cell phone near the crime scene and surveillance video.

