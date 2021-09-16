Advertise with Us
Police: Suspect drops cell phone at crime scene, charged with second-degree murder

(Storyblocks)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police made an arrest regarding a shooting that left one man dead outside a shopping center in Raleigh Monday night.

The shooting happened outside a business on Yale Road near Covington Pike. According to an affidavit, three men were seen outside the victim’s place of work as he was taking out the trash.

Police say they discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition and later died.

The man who fired the shots has since been identified as Jamarius Jones, according to an affidavit. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Police say they were able to link Jones to the case after he dropped a cell phone near the crime scene and surveillance video.

