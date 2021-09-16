2 brothers, former worker arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Memphis Five Guys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police released new details overnight regarding the murder of a Memphis teen.

The victim,17-year-old Contario Sevion was working at the Five Guys on Ridgeway Road in East Memphis when he was shot and killed late Tuesday night while taking out the trash.

We learned two brothers, and teens themselves, now face charges in connection to this murder.

And police say one of them used to work at the same Five Guys where the shooting took place.

In an affidavit released by police, Sevion was taking out the trash with another coworker Tuesday night.

Investigators say a 16-year-old and his brother -- 19-year-old Zavon Payne were sitting in a car outside.

The witness who was with Sevion says he recognized the 16-year-old suspect. because he once worked at the restaurant.

According to that witness, the juvenile suspect got out of the passenger seat and fired multiple shots at him and Sevion.

Sevion was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

His family was out all morning on Tuesday at the scene looking for answers and mourning his loss.

“He don’t really go nowhere, he just got his job,” said Carmen Sevion, the victim’s grandmother. “He liked that. So I really don’t know what happened beyond that point to where it get to this.”

The family shared that they were frustrated with how the investigation was initially handled and said they had not been contacted by police even hours after Contario died.

Police came back to the scene around 8 a.m. Tuesday to put up crime scene tape and investigate the area.

Police say Zavion Payne confessed to police that he drove his brother to the restaurant and that the gun was his.

The 16-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder. His older brother is charged with the facilitation of first-degree murder. Zavon is expected to appear in court tomorrow morning.

