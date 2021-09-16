Advertise with Us
Mostly dry today but more rain possible this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some patchy fog will be possible this morning, but will clear by 9 am. Although clouds will linger today, most of the area won’t see any rain today. There’s still a 20% chance of an isolated shower in north Mississippi, but any rain will be light and spotty. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s this afternoon and it will feel humid. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 70s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 88 degrees. Winds: East at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Low: 71 degrees. Winds: East at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: There will also be a chance for scattered showers on Friday afternoon, but many areas will not see rain. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: This weekend will be partly cloudy both days with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70. Although it won’t be a wash-out, a few afternoon downpours will be possible on Saturday. This may impact tailgating for the Memphis Tigers game, so bring a poncho or rain jacket with you.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will be possible each day next week, especially in the afternoons. High temperatures will stay in the mid 80s.

