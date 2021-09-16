Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mississippi health officials see alarming rise in pregnant COVID-19 patients

Mississippi health officials see alarming rise in pregnant COVID-19 patients
Mississippi health officials see alarming rise in pregnant COVID-19 patients(WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Health leaders report an alarming increase in pregnant COVID-19 patients.

At least eight pregnant COVID-19 patients have died in recent weeks.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says all were unvaccinated.

With the rise of pregnant COVID-19 patients there has also been a rise in stillbirths.

“With COVID, we’ve seen a doubling of the rate of fetal demise, or the death of the baby in the womb after 20 weeks,” said Dr. Dobbs.

Over the entire pandemic there have been more than 70 fetal deaths in unvaccinated pregnant COVID-19 patients.

The Centers for Disease Control has stated it is safe for pregnant women to get vaccinated. The CDC also states that the vaccine builds antibodies that might protect their baby.

“The vaccine is very helpful and remarkably successfully at preventing these severe outcomes in pregnant women,” said Dobbs.

Dr. Dobbs also advises that if a pregnant patient has COVID-19 they should quickly seek monoclonal antibodies.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old shot to death at work at Memphis Five Guys restaurant
Zavon Payne
Two charged in murder of teen killed while working at Memphis Five Guys
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says

Latest News

Shelby County Joint COVID task force
WATCH: Joint task force gives update on COVID-19 in Shelby Co
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 16
68% of Shelby County’s 700K vaccination goal reached
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
Citizens for Better Service calls out MATA president for proposed service changes
Strickland interview on COVID-19
‘I feel really good’: Mayor Strickland shares experience after testing positive for COVID-19