Mississippi health officials see alarming rise in pregnant COVID-19 patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Health leaders report an alarming increase in pregnant COVID-19 patients.

At least eight pregnant COVID-19 patients have died in recent weeks.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says all were unvaccinated.

With the rise of pregnant COVID-19 patients there has also been a rise in stillbirths.

“With COVID, we’ve seen a doubling of the rate of fetal demise, or the death of the baby in the womb after 20 weeks,” said Dr. Dobbs.

Over the entire pandemic there have been more than 70 fetal deaths in unvaccinated pregnant COVID-19 patients.

The Centers for Disease Control has stated it is safe for pregnant women to get vaccinated. The CDC also states that the vaccine builds antibodies that might protect their baby.

“The vaccine is very helpful and remarkably successfully at preventing these severe outcomes in pregnant women,” said Dobbs.

Dr. Dobbs also advises that if a pregnant patient has COVID-19 they should quickly seek monoclonal antibodies.

