Memphis mayor talks COVID-19 and breakthrough case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is talking about his breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The mayor tested positive Friday even though he was fully vaccinated.

He said he’s had minor symptoms, including losing his sense of smell but he’s encouraging others to get vaccinated so this virus is a minor issue for anyone who gets it.

“I’m just thankful I got vaccinated because I don’t know for sure my symptoms would be worse had I been unvaccinated, but the data really shows that the likelihood is there,” said Strickland. “The shot works. The vaccine works and I am just very thankful that I got the vaccine.”

Strickland said he is conducting the city’s business electronically. He wants Memphians to hear about his breakthrough case and know that if you get the vaccine, you’re likely to not get that sick.

