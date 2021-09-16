Memphis Madness returns, sets date for October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Madness is returning to the Bluff City with the date set for October 13 at the FedExForum.

This will be the first chance to welcome back the 2021 NIT Champion Memphis Tiger men’s basketball team as well as an opportunity to greet the women’s basketball team and their new head coach, Katrina Merriweather.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday September 22 at 8 a.m. online only on GoTigerGoTix.com. Presales for season ticketholders and other groups begin Monday September 20.

Memphis Madness has scheduled festivities to include special guest appurtenances, a dunk contest, introductions of both teams, a 3-point contest and more.

The FedExForum will open at 6 p.m. and festivities will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.