Memphis gears up to host St. Jude Ironman 70.3 in October

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s almost time for runners, bikers, and swimmers from around the country to descend on the Bluff City for the first St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis event.

More than 2,500 athletes will participate in this souped-up triathlon, which will be held entirely at the 4,500-acre Shelby Farms Park in East Memphis.   

Many may be familiar with the grueling Ironman in Hawaii. This event is exactly half that, including a 1.2-mile swim in Hyde Lake, a 56-mile bike, and the finishing kick, a 13.1-mile run through the hills and dales of the trails inside of the park.

Race director Erika Larsen says the uniqueness of Shelby Farms is what convinced Ironman Memphis that it was the place for this race.

“Shelby Farms Park, to be clear, is one of the most amazing, if not the most amazing and perfect venues for a triathlon,” Larsen said.  “It has all the space you could ever ask for. We have our swim right there. We have our entire run course there. We have our Ironman village, we have our finish line. We have our transition areas, so we’re really fortunate to have this space. It’s given us a lot of creative ability to work with the park, and do different things that we may have not done at other events. And, logistically from an athlete’s standpoint, it’s a one-stop-shop. So, it’s really simple. Everything is right there.”  

The event needs at least 1,200 volunteers to make everything run smoothly. If you’re interested in volunteering, click here for more information. The St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis takes place October 3 at Shelby Farms Park.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

