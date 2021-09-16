Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man charged with kidnapping after found with 13-year-old girl in his car

Man charged with kidnapping after found with 13-year-old girl in his car
Man charged with kidnapping after found with 13-year-old girl in his car(Source: Shelby County)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing several charges after he was found with a 13-year-old girl in his car.

Carlos Barahona-Garcia, 19, is charged with the following:

  • Kidnapping
  • Two counts of contributing to the dependency of a child
  • Improper display of motor vehicle tags
  • No driver’s license

According to the affidavit, on September 14, a deputy was patrolling the area of Holmes Road and Riverdale Road in Memphis. The deputy spotted a vehicle fitting the description of a potential suspect from an earlier incident involving an adult male being out after hours with a female child in a closed public park. He stopped the car for a loud muffler and improper display of tags.

The deputy identified Barahona-Garcia as the driver. A 13-year-old girl was in the car with him. Multiple beer bottles, an HP laptop, a possible bloody shirt, and an airsoft rifle with multiple BBs bottles.

The victim said Barahona-Garcia picked up her and her male friends to hang out and drive around. The suspect later dropped off all the males at their homes and continued to drive around with the victim. The victim told authorities that she requested to be taken home several times, but Barahona-Garcia refused and drove her further away from home.

She said she was fearful he would perform sexual acts on her if law enforcement had not intervened.

Barahona-Garcia told authorities he had met the victim the day of the incident.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old shot to death at work at Memphis Five Guys restaurant
Nathan Jackson is facing multiple charges for a police chase in Southaven, Mississippi Sept....
VIDEO: Driver arrested after police chase, crash with child inside vehicle
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Virtual learning
Three Shelby County school districts apply for remote learning waiver
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

City of Memphis cuts overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood after plea from residents
City of Memphis cuts overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood after plea from residents
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Hospital bed rolling down the hallway.
COVID-19 death toll rises in the Mid-South as hospitalizations decline
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
More than 400 Afghan refugees coming to Tennessee