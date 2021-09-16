Man charged with kidnapping after found with 13-year-old girl in his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing several charges after he was found with a 13-year-old girl in his car.

Carlos Barahona-Garcia, 19, is charged with the following:

Kidnapping

Two counts of contributing to the dependency of a child

Improper display of motor vehicle tags

No driver’s license

According to the affidavit, on September 14, a deputy was patrolling the area of Holmes Road and Riverdale Road in Memphis. The deputy spotted a vehicle fitting the description of a potential suspect from an earlier incident involving an adult male being out after hours with a female child in a closed public park. He stopped the car for a loud muffler and improper display of tags.

The deputy identified Barahona-Garcia as the driver. A 13-year-old girl was in the car with him. Multiple beer bottles, an HP laptop, a possible bloody shirt, and an airsoft rifle with multiple BBs bottles.

The victim said Barahona-Garcia picked up her and her male friends to hang out and drive around. The suspect later dropped off all the males at their homes and continued to drive around with the victim. The victim told authorities that she requested to be taken home several times, but Barahona-Garcia refused and drove her further away from home.

She said she was fearful he would perform sexual acts on her if law enforcement had not intervened.

Barahona-Garcia told authorities he had met the victim the day of the incident.

