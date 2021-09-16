Man charged with 16 counts of aggravated assault in Main Event shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The gunman accused of firing a shot into a busy family business is now behind bars.

Police say 21-year-old John Butler IV was in Main Event on May 6 with his brother, John Butler III, and two women, Tanisha Smith and Margaret Edwards, when the incident happened.

Main Event shooting suspect John Butler IV (Action News 5/MPD)

An affidavit detailing the report says John Butler III became angry after he was denied a drink at the bar. While being escorted out of the business by the manager and he allegedly pushed the man to the floor and began punching him.

Butler IV and Smith were seen running to the parking lot and returned to the entrance of the business with firearms in hand.

The affidavit says Butler IV and Smith pointed three guns towards patrons and employees inside Main Event.

He is accused of firing a single shot through the window which was left shattered. There were 16 people inside of the building when the shot was fired.

He is charged with 16 counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism.

He is also facing a recent charge after violation of the sex offender registry act.

Records show active arrest warrants for Butler III and Smith.

