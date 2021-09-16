Man charged in double homicide in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man is in custody and facing murder charges after finding two people shot to death in a vehicle Monday night.

When officers arrived on the scene of the suspected murder on Eldridge Avenue, a dark-colored Nisan Maxima was parked behind the vehicle where the victims’ were. Officers were there when the driver of the Nissan, later identified as Jacquez Howell, fled the scene.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2258 Eldridge Ave., where they located two unresponsive victims. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled the scene in a black sedan on Eldridge to Hollywood.

A cell phone was also found in the area. According to an affidavit, investigators were able to connect it to Howell.

It was also discovered that the vehicle was stolen two days before the shooting.

Investigators spotted the vehicle in traffic Wednesday and attempted to stop the driver, later identified as Howell, but he refused. He eventually stopped the car and attempted to evade police on foot but was caught.

Howell is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, theft of property, evading arrest (vehicular pursuit) and evading arrest on foot.

