Man charged in double homicide in North Memphis

Jacquez Howell
Jacquez Howell(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man is in custody and facing murder charges after finding two people shot to death in a vehicle Monday night.

When officers arrived on the scene of the suspected murder on Eldridge Avenue, a dark-colored Nisan Maxima was parked behind the vehicle where the victims’ were. Officers were there when the driver of the Nissan, later identified as Jacquez Howell, fled the scene.

A cell phone was also found in the area. According to an affidavit, investigators were able to connect it to Howell.

It was also discovered that the vehicle was stolen two days before the shooting.

Investigators spotted the vehicle in traffic Wednesday and attempted to stop the driver, later identified as Howell, but he refused. He eventually stopped the car and attempted to evade police on foot but was caught.

Howell is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, theft of property, evading arrest (vehicular pursuit) and evading arrest on foot.

