Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules

LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules
LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard, the university has started to unenroll students for not following the COVID-19 vaccination rules.

In a tweet from Ballard, “the updated number since the White House meeting is 78 students remain not in compliance. The goal from the start has been to get everyone in compliance, but while the number has shrunk, those 78 are being contacted that they are being unenrolled from the university.”

In August of 2021 LSU President William Tate said students would have to show they were fully vaccinated by must show proof of their first vaccine dose by Sept. 10 and show proof of full vaccination by Oct. 15.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old shot to death at work at Memphis Five Guys restaurant
Nathan Jackson is facing multiple charges for a police chase in Southaven, Mississippi Sept....
VIDEO: Driver arrested after police chase, crash with child inside vehicle
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Virtual learning
Three Shelby County school districts apply for remote learning waiver
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Man charged with kidnapping after found with 13-year-old girl in his car
Man charged with kidnapping after found with 13-year-old girl in his car
City of Memphis cuts overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood after plea from residents
City of Memphis cuts overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood after plea from residents
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Hospital bed rolling down the hallway.
COVID-19 death toll rises in the Mid-South as hospitalizations decline
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
More than 400 Afghan refugees coming to Tennessee