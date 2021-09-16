Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

LIVE: Mayor Strickland shares experience after testing positive for COVID-19

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is speaking out Thursday for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 nearly a week ago.

On Friday, he shared that he was experiencing mild congestion and made the decision to get tested for the virus Friday.

He says he’s been handling city business remotely while isolating.

Strickland is an example of a breakthrough case because he contracted the virus after being fully vaccinated.

He is encouraging community members to continue getting vaccinated as the pandemic continues.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old shot to death at work at Memphis Five Guys restaurant
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Zavon Payne
Two charged in murder of teen killed while working at Memphis Five Guys
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says

Latest News

Hospital bed rolling down the hallway.
COVID-19 death toll rises in the Mid-South as hospitalizations decline
Dosage data shows COVID-19 vaccine demand dropping in Mississippi
Dosage data shows COVID-19 vaccine demand dropping in Mississippi
Dosage data shows COVID-19 vaccine demand dropping in Mississippi
Dosage data shows COVID-19 vaccine demand dropping in Mississippi
LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules
LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules