LIVE: Mayor Strickland shares experience after testing positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is speaking out Thursday for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 nearly a week ago.

On Friday, he shared that he was experiencing mild congestion and made the decision to get tested for the virus Friday.

He says he’s been handling city business remotely while isolating.

Strickland is an example of a breakthrough case because he contracted the virus after being fully vaccinated.

He is encouraging community members to continue getting vaccinated as the pandemic continues.

After experiencing mild congestion, I tested positive today for COVID, but otherwise feeling well. I’m thankful for being vaccinated.



I’m isolating & conducting city business electronically.



Over 90% of Memphians being hospitalized are not vaccinated. Please get your vaccine. — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) September 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.