Despite a dry day for most, our rainy pattern continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm and muggy for much of the Mid-South today with only a couple of stray showers, but Gulf moisture continues to flow into the area thanks to the remnants of Nicholas. This will keep scattered showers and downpours in place through the weekend and into next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and downpours, a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with a light Southeast wind and lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers each day, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers each day, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Fall begins Wednesday and will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

