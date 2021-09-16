Day three of trial wraps up for Tennessee state senator facing federal charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday marked day three in Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson’s fraud and embezzlement trial.

Prosecutors allege that Robinson spent tens of thousands of dollars in federal grant money, intended to support her nurse training business, on personal purchases.

The jury heard from several witnesses who were all called by the prosecution. The questions focused on Robinson’s spending habits and interactions with various vendors. The court also heard from a representative from the Memphis Grizzlies finance department who testified that Robinson had automatic payments set up for season tickets to Grizzlies games.

The defense asked if the witness could prove that the tickets were paid with federal grant money, the witness answered “no.”

That was also the case for witnesses who were vendors for Robinson’s wedding.

One witness was an event rental service. The other was a videographer. Both said they were paid in full by Robinson for their services. Both also said they didn’t know if that money was paid with federal grant money.

Other witnesses included representatives from PayPal, American Airlines, and Lowes Home Improvement. They all testified about Robinson’s spending with their companies.

Again, the witnesses said they didn’t know if the money spent with their companies was with federal grant money.

Court will not be in session Thursday. It will resume again Friday at 9 a.m.

