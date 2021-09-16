Advertise with Us
City of Memphis cuts overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood after plea from residents

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After Action News 5′s report Tuesday night, the City of Memphis has cut tall grass and overgrown weeds outside an abandoned home in South Memphis.

The cut comes after multiple pleas from neighbors on Severson Avenue.

The overgrown grass was at the home of one of the deadliest fires in Memphis history five years ago. Ten people died in the fire, including seven children.

The city declared the house a public nuisance in July. The next court date for that suit is October 19.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Memphis designer showcases collection at New York Fashion Week
