City of Memphis cuts overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood after plea from residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After Action News 5′s report Tuesday night, the City of Memphis has cut tall grass and overgrown weeds outside an abandoned home in South Memphis.

The cut comes after multiple pleas from neighbors on Severson Avenue.

The overgrown grass was at the home of one of the deadliest fires in Memphis history five years ago. Ten people died in the fire, including seven children.

The city declared the house a public nuisance in July. The next court date for that suit is October 19.

