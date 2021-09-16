Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Citizens for Better Service calls out MATA president for proposed service changes

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A founding chairman for Citizens for Better Service is calling out the president of the Memphis Area Transit Authority on the proposed fall service redesign.

Johnnie Mosley says the plan will “eliminate fixed-route bus service in underserved neighborhoods such as Boxtown, Firestone and Northaven.”

Mosley believes MATA is lying to citizens of Boxtown and Westwood by replacing the fixed-route service with a temporary on-demand service.

He says the Citizens for Better Service will be partnering up with Memphis Bus Riders Union to discuss MATA’s service changes and cuts with bus riders. The date for that meeting has not been announced at this time.

Over the last year, MATA has undergone changes with bus scheduling and capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has since switched back to operating at full capacity in June.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old shot to death at work at Memphis Five Guys restaurant
Zavon Payne
Two charged in murder of teen killed while working at Memphis Five Guys
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says

Latest News

Behind the scenes with the cast of Hello, Dolly! (Courtesy: Carla McDonald)
WATCH: Behind the scenes with the cast of Hello, Dolly!
City of Memphis cuts overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood after plea from residents
City of Memphis cuts overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood after plea from residents
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist