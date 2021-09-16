Citizens for Better Service calls out MATA president for proposed service changes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A founding chairman for Citizens for Better Service is calling out the president of the Memphis Area Transit Authority on the proposed fall service redesign.

Johnnie Mosley says the plan will “eliminate fixed-route bus service in underserved neighborhoods such as Boxtown, Firestone and Northaven.”

Mosley believes MATA is lying to citizens of Boxtown and Westwood by replacing the fixed-route service with a temporary on-demand service.

He says the Citizens for Better Service will be partnering up with Memphis Bus Riders Union to discuss MATA’s service changes and cuts with bus riders. The date for that meeting has not been announced at this time.

Over the last year, MATA has undergone changes with bus scheduling and capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has since switched back to operating at full capacity in June.

