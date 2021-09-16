A break from showers today but more return Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds with a little sun through the afternoon. A stray shower could pop up, but most areas will stay dry. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be southeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% chance of a stray shower. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: east at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: There will be a higher chance for scattered showers or storms by the afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the mid 80s and it will remain humid. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Mostly cloudy both days with scattered showers or storms possible. It won’t be a washout, but be prepared for a passing downpour at any time. Highs will be in the mid 80s and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain mostly cloudy through Wednesday with isolated to scattered showers or storms each day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows near 70. A cold front will move through late Wednesday and could cool temperatures down just in time for the first few days of fall with highs in the 70s to low 80s and lower humidity Thursday and Friday.

