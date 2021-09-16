Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bottom Line: Potential problems with online banks

By Consumer Reports
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) -- Online-only banks are popular alternatives to traditional banks, offering services like no overdraft fees and early-pay options. But if a problem arises with your account, you can’t just walk into a branch to fix it. As Consumer Reports found out, getting hold of someone to help you may be more difficult than you think.

If you find yourself needing to get a problem resolved with your online-only account, you might have to get creative. Try to find the company’s main number online, and ask to be transferred to the office of the CEO. Explain your situation clearly, and remember to be nice no matter how frustrated or angry you get.

Another option is to head to social media. Send a direct message to the company on Twitter instead of a public tweet.

Give the company a chance to fix the problem before you make a scene publicly. It may appreciate that and give you a quicker and more helpful response.

Chime, the biggest online-only bank, told CR that it plans to offer full 24/7 customer service.

If you’re still having problems, you can file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

If you think you’ve gotten bad service, make sure you report it to the Better Business Bureau. And before you choose a service, it’s always a good idea to check the BBB website to see what consumers are saying about the company.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old shot to death at work at Memphis Five Guys restaurant
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Zavon Payne
Two charged in murder of teen killed while working at Memphis Five Guys
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says

Latest News

Tiant Hightower
Robbery suspect facing 14 charges after police chase ends at Memphis Zoo
Semi fire on I-22
Traffic Alert: Semi-truck fire causing major delays on I-22
Police: Suspect drops cell phone at crime scene, charged with second-degree murder
Pictured: Suspect Zavon Payne and victim Contairio Sevion
2 teen brothers, former worker arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Memphis Five Guys