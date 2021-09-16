Advertise with Us
Argument leads to deadly Memphis shooting

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting in Memphis Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened on North Trezevant Street.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital but did not survive his injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released. Memphis police say initial information indicates the shooting stemmed from an argument with a known suspect.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Crime Stopper at 901-528-CASH.

