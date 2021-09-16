68% of Shelby County’s 700K vaccination goal reached

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is slowly inching towards its goal of having 700,000 people fully vaccinated. The Shelby County Health Department says that goal is about 68% reached so there’s still some work to do.

As for the population in total, about 50.9% is fully vaccinated.

SCHD says the seven-day average for vaccinations in Shelby County is 1,449.

The latest data in case totals is not too shocking. Within the last 24 hours, the health department reported 491 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional virus-related deaths.

Though daily case totals have remained below 1,000 over the last three days, deaths appear to be on the rise.

SCHD reports hospitalizations are down as well.

But amid the current spread of the Delta variant, children are among the health official’s worries. The variant is far more severe in children which also includes an age group that does not have access to the vaccine at this time.

Data shows children account for nearly 40% of all active cases in Shelby County.

Pediatric case data:

Cumulative Pediatric Cases: 23,397

Pediatric Cases in the Last 30 Days: 7,090

Active Pediatric Cases: 2,245

New Pediatric Cases: 119

The CDC says companies like Pfizer are working to get the vaccine approved for children ages 5-11 by October. There is currently no vaccine available for children under 12 years old.

