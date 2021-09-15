Advertise with Us
Dr. Threlkeld looks ahead to the future of the pandemic

Dr. Threlkeld
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld held a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

He addressed topics such as monoclonal antibody treatment changes and what the future of the pandemic might look like.

Dr. Threlkeld says that COVID-19 could very well become a virus like the flu that we will never eradicate. He says there is a chance that it could become a much less lethal virus that circulates through communities, but, just like the flu, still cause many deaths each year.

