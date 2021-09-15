Dr. Threlkeld looks ahead to the future of the pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld held a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

He addressed topics such as monoclonal antibody treatment changes and what the future of the pandemic might look like.

Dr. Threlkeld says that COVID-19 could very well become a virus like the flu that we will never eradicate. He says there is a chance that it could become a much less lethal virus that circulates through communities, but, just like the flu, still cause many deaths each year.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.