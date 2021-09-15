Advertise with Us
Warm and muggy pattern continues and so do our chances for more rain

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front will move through the area tomorrow, but don’t expect cooler temperatures or a break from the humidity. Gulf moisture will continue to flow into the Mid-South for the next seven days keeping muggy conditions and rain chances in forecast.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light East wind, and lows near 70.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, an East wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers each day along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.

