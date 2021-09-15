Tigers put home winning streak on line vs Bulldogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest and most significant matchup of the pre-conference schedule is set for this Saturday at the Liberty Bowl for the Memphis Tigers.

Mississippi State comes to town and the Bulldogs threat to wipe out the University of Memphis’ unbeaten streak at home, which currently stands among the best in the nation at 17 games in a row.

That’s the 5th longest home winning streak in the country, behind only Cincinnati, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Clemson.

Memphis last lost in the Liberty was in 2018, a 1-point, 31-30 defeat to eventual American Athletic Conference Champion UCF, which went 12-1 that year.

Since that time, the Tigers went 12-2 themselves with no home losses in 2019, making it to the Cotton Bowl.

The Tigers went 6-0 at home last year and won the Montgomery Bowl finishing 8-3. The UofM is 1-0 at home this season, after taking care of Nicholls State in the opener 42-17.

In Mississippi State, the Tigers get a hungry bunch of Bulldogs who come to the Bluff City with a 2-0 record and are coming off what was considered a slight upset victory last week against N.C. State.

The Bullies boast one of the best defenses in the S.E.C. and Head Coach Mike Leach’s air raid offense is starting to come together with Will Rogers at quarterback.

Despite Memphis giving up 50 points in a 55-50 win at Arkansas State last weekend, Leach is wary of the Tigers defense.

“Memphis defense, they run around good, they’re fast,” said Leach. “The biggest thing that jumps off is experience. They’ve all been there, they’re all seniors. Some of those guys have started more games in college than ours did in high school, so we’ll go out there and see how it goes.”

As dry a Leach’s humor is, he’s got to be feeling good about his chances. His Bulldogs are instilled as a 3.5 point favorite on the road.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.