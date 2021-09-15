Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘Teachers deserve a raise‘: Reeves releases task force report urging leaders to boost salaries

(WMC Action News 5)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves released a report urging state leaders to take action and prioritize teachers’ salaries.

The 50-page report from the Mississippi Governor’s Human Capital Task Force details how Mississippi leaders - from the governor’s office to the legislature, state education board, colleges, and K-12 school systems - should work to reform teacher compensation.

”Teachers play a critical role in the long-term success of our state and country, and my administration will be unwavering in its commitment to ensuring they have what’s needed to teach the next generation of leaders,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “First things first, teachers deserve a raise and I’ll do everything in my power to ensure it happens quickly.”

Among the task force’s key recommendations from the report:

  • Improve pathways and preparation for teachers
  • Strengthen support for teachers throughout their careers
  • Raise teacher compensation to professional levels

The task force also urged Mississippi to begin work on a statewide longitudinal data system to monitor student progress from early childhood into the workforce, while ensuring students’ privacy.

The state reports shortages of well-qualified teachers at all grade levels for the 2021-22 school year, specifically in mathematics, science, special education, and world languages.

Nearly one in five teachers in the U.S.—and up to 45% of teachers in the South—leave the field before completing their fifth year in the classroom, according to the task force report.

Teachers cite poor working conditions, lack of support, overwhelming stress, and inadequate pay and benefits as main factors in leaving the profession.

The task force includes teachers, local school superintendents, education professors and deans, a university president, state Board of Education members, State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright and other  Mississippi Department of Education representatives, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning, the Mississippi Community College Foundation and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

The Mississippi Governor’s Education Human Capital Task Force:

  • Tate Reeves, Governor
  • Dr. Richard Blackbourn, former Dean of Education, Mississippi State University
  • Dr. Ben Burnett, Dean of Education, William Carey University
  • Dr. Debra Burson, Bureau Director, Educator Preparation, Mississippi Department of Education
  • Kelly Butler, Chief Executive Officer, Barksdale Reading Institute
  • Glen East, Superintendent of Education, Gulfport School District
  • Dr. Karen Elam, Member, Mississippi State Board of Education
  • LaJeremy Hughes, Elementary Teacher, Della Davidson Elementary, Oxford School District
  • Dr. Teresa Jayroe, Dean of Education, Mississippi State University
  • Audra Love Dean, Assistant Executive Director for Academic and Student Affairs, Mississippi Community College Board
  • Heather Morrison, Director, P-20 Partnerships, Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning
  • Dr. Cory Murphy, Executive Director, Teaching and Leading, Mississippi Department of Education
  • Dr. Felecia Nave, President, Alcorn State University
  • Dr. David Rock, Dean, School of Education, University of Mississippi
  • Robin Stewart, Director, Office of Job Connections, Mississippi Department of Employment Security
  • Sara Stygles, Lead Teacher, Oak Grove Middle School, Lamar County School District
  • Lillie Bryant Sweazy, Secondary Teacher, Natchez High School, Natchez-Adams School District
  • Jackie Turner, Executive Director, Mississippi Department of Employment Security
  • Dr. Carey Wright, State Superintendent of Education

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Jackson is facing multiple charges for a police chase in Southaven, Mississippi Sept....
VIDEO: Driver arrested after police chase, crash with child inside vehicle
Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old shot to death at work at Memphis Five Guys restaurant
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Tomica Pryor
Woman reported missing from hospital after suicide attempt
Virtual learning
Three Shelby County school districts apply for remote learning waiver

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 15
COVID-19: Cases drop, deaths increase within last 24 hours in Shelby County
Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol, of Spain, reacts to his basket and a foul call on the Los...
Grizzlies waive franchise legend Marc Gasol
Family of 17-year-old Five Guys employee killed at work talk about the investigation
Family of 17-year-old Five Guys employee killed at work talks about the investigation