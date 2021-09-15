Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Surfside land swap for Florida condo collapse site rejected

FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., in this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Commissioners in Surfside, Florida, have rejected a proposal to trade public land to the eventual buyer of the condominium collapse site.

A $120 million offer for the Champlain Towers property is on the table.

A judge said a property sale with a land swap would enable victims to be compensated while also allowing for a memorial at the site honoring the 98 victims.

But after an emotional meeting before an overflow crowd Tuesday night, Surfside commissioners rejected the idea.

Mayor Charles Burkett was the swap’s lone supporter. He said he hopes the victims’ families won’t give up hope.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Jackson is facing multiple charges for a police chase in Southaven, Mississippi Sept....
VIDEO: Driver arrested after police chase, crash with child inside vehicle
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Tomica Pryor
Woman reported missing from hospital after suicide attempt
Virtual learning
Three Shelby County school districts apply for remote learning waiver
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies

Latest News

In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader...
Rival Koreas test missiles hours apart, raising tensions
This comes two weeks ahead of a court hearing that could determine whether or not Britney...
Britney Spears says goodbye to Instagram
Carlos Montgomery
City Watch Alert: Daughter reports 69-year-old father missing
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend returned from road trip without her, is uncooperative, police say