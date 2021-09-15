Advertise with Us
Showers and storms possible this afternoon

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stray shower will be possible this morning, but the best chance for rain will be this afternoon as a front moves through the area. Rain will be scattered, so some areas will get heavy rain while others don’t see anything. Flash flooding will be possible with ample moisture in place. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon and low temperatures will drop to around 70 degrees tonight.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. High: 85 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Low: 70 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Although rain chances are lower Thursday, you could still see a downpour in the afternoon. There will also be a chance for scattered showers on Friday afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s and it will feel humid this week. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s each night.

WEEKEND WEATHER: This weekend will be partly cloudy both days with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70. Although it won’t be a wash-out, a few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will park in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

