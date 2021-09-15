Potentially race-based incidents reported at Rhodes College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students are speaking out after what some are calling an offensive incident on the Rhodes College campus in Memphis.

The school’s interim president said there have been reports of incidents that have made students of color feel unsafe.

The president of the Rhodes College Men of Distinction, Kofi Whitehead, said one of the incidents involved a banana being taped to an African American student’s door. He said he and other students are looking to put their fear and anger toward making a change.

“I think you get to a point where you say enough is enough,” said Whitehead. “I think it’s so easy to ignore things that have happened and not necessarily run away from them and push them aside, because as students of color at a predominantly white school, to bear the logo and put your head down and keep grinding, and I think this time it was an emotional response of anger, putting your feet to the ground of planting your flag and saying enough is enough.”

The School’s interim president is asking that anyone who has experienced or knows of any racism, discrimination, or anti-Semitism to report it immediately.

