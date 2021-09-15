Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Potentially race-based incidents reported at Rhodes College

Rhodes College campus
Rhodes College campus(Source: WMC Action News 5 (custom credit))
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students are speaking out after what some are calling an offensive incident on the Rhodes College campus in Memphis.

The school’s interim president said there have been reports of incidents that have made students of color feel unsafe.

The president of the Rhodes College Men of Distinction, Kofi Whitehead, said one of the incidents involved a banana being taped to an African American student’s door. He said he and other students are looking to put their fear and anger toward making a change.

“I think you get to a point where you say enough is enough,” said Whitehead. “I think it’s so easy to ignore things that have happened and not necessarily run away from them and push them aside, because as students of color at a predominantly white school, to bear the logo and put your head down and keep grinding, and I think this time it was an emotional response of anger, putting your feet to the ground of planting your flag and saying enough is enough.”

The School’s interim president is asking that anyone who has experienced or knows of any racism, discrimination, or anti-Semitism to report it immediately.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Nathan Jackson is facing multiple charges for a police chase in Southaven, Mississippi Sept....
VIDEO: Driver arrested after police chase, crash with child inside vehicle
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Two people dead following shooting in North Memphis
Two people dead following shooting in North Memphis
Tomica Pryor
Woman reported missing from hospital after suicide attempt
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says

Latest News

Parents stage sit-in at Shelby County Schools board meeting
Parents stage sit-in at Shelby County Schools board meeting
Tennessee congressman encourages vaccination with personal childhood story
Tennessee congressman encourages vaccination with personal childhood story
Mid-South congressman uses experience with polio to urge vaccinations
Mid-South congressman uses experience with polio to urge vaccinations
Civilians prepare for historic space mission to benefit St. Jude
Civilians prepare for historic space mission to benefit St. Jude