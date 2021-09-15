Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Pfizer vaccine data expected soon for kids 5 to 11, CEO says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pfizer’s COVID vaccine may soon be available for almost every school-aged child.

The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on how its shot works in kids between 5 and 11 years old.

According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, the information should be in no later than the first week of October.

After that, it will be up to the FDA to decide whether to approve the vaccine for that age group.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is already fully approved for people 16 years old and over, and for emergency use in kids 12 to 15.

There is currently no vaccine available for anyone under 12.

Pfizer is also gathering data for its vaccine in babies as young as 6 months old and hopes to submit that in the future as well.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Jackson is facing multiple charges for a police chase in Southaven, Mississippi Sept....
VIDEO: Driver arrested after police chase, crash with child inside vehicle
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Tomica Pryor
Woman reported missing from hospital after suicide attempt
Virtual learning
Three Shelby County school districts apply for remote learning waiver
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies

Latest News

Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader...
Kim Jong Un’s sister warns of ‘destruction’ of S.Korean ties
SpaceX is setting to launch the first all-civilian crew into space Wednesday as part of its...
4 will circle Earth on 1st SpaceX private flight
Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping heavy rain and...
Nicholas crawls into Louisiana from Texas, dumping rain