Advertisement

Parents stage sit-in at Shelby County Schools board meeting(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn (WMC) - Parents staged a sit-in at Shelby County Schools’ (SCS) board meeting Tuesday to fight for virtual learning for their children.

Things got a little heated.

“Our children are dying. You don’t care. Speak with us to protect our children,” a parent yelled out during the meeting, which prompted security to escort all of them out. But some refused to leave.

According to SCS, that’s when officials called the Memphis Police Department to clear the room.

“This is about our children. It’s about nothing else. It’s not personal or anything like that. We don’t want to see another parent grieve or lose their children,” said parent Traci Ervin.

We reached to SCS about the scuffle.

They said in part, “The District is sensitive to the frustrations of families and continues to encourage them to contact state legislators.”

