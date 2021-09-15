Advertise with Us
More isolated downpours and muggy weather

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered downpours are possible through sunset. Even with clouds and rain, high temperatures will still reach at least the mid 80s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% of a stray shower. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: South at 5 mph.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly dry with only a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon. There will be a higher chance for scattered showers or storms Friday afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s and it will remain humid. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s each night.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Partly to mostly cloudy both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. It will remain muggy.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain mostly cloudy through Wednesday with isolated to scattered showers or storms each day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows near 70. A cold front will move through late Wednesday and could cool temperatures down just in time for the first few days of fall with highs in the 70s to low 80s and lower humidity Thursday and Friday.

