More honors for Tigers Henigan, Dykes after win at Arkansas State

UofM Quarterback Seth Henigan
UofM Quarterback Seth Henigan(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - He’s only been here nine months and he just turned 18 in the spring but, he’s already becoming the face of the Memphis Tigers Football team as it heads into battle against Mississippi State this weekend at the Liberty Bowl.

Plus, Seth Henigan is generating a lot of national attention as well.

The Tigers’ freshman quarterback getting recognized more and more for directing the UooM’s 680 yards Offensive explosion at Arkansas State.

Henigan is named 24/7 Sports National Freshman of the Week for his 417 yards and five-touchdown effort against the Red Wolves. He’s also named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week.

The Denton, Texas native won the starting job in the spring after presumed starter, Jr. Transfer Grant Gunnell went down with an injury.

Through two games, Henigan has thrown for 682 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions.

Tigers Offensive Coordinator Kevin Johns says Henigan’s arm Strength and pocket presence are top-notch, but it’s his ability to remain cool under pressure that could make him elite.

“I just think he’s above average from that standpoint,” said Johns. “Again, that’s what gives him a chance to play. His intelligence. When he snaps the ball he processes the information extremely quickly. And again he sees the field really well. So, when he comes off to the sideline he knows exactly what he sees, or what he did see. and he can communicate that to me. So, I’ve been really impressed so far, and like I said, I hope that it continues.”   

One of Henigan’s targets was Tight End Sean Dykes.

Dykes is on the Tyler Rose Honorable Mention list for his nine-catch 143 yards, two-touchdown performance. He says the team will be ready to take on the Bulldogs...and hopes Tiger Fans will be, too.

“I want the Liberty Bowl to be Packed! Loud!” said Dykes. “And shoot, dramatic and give us everything you got. We gone need it!”   

Kickoff for the Tigers and Mississippi State is 3 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

