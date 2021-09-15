Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis native showcases collection at New York Fashion Week

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis native Ayeshia Smith just debuted her designs at New York Fashion Week.

Smith is a self-taught cut and sew fashion designer. She recently relocated back to Memphis a year ago after the losing her job amid the pandemic. She said the move gave her time to begin to really focus on her craft.

Smith spoke with Joy Redmond at the Action News 5 digital desk to talk about her journey to get to New York Fashion Week to showcase “The Memphis Collection.”

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Nathan Jackson is facing multiple charges for a police chase in Southaven, Mississippi Sept....
VIDEO: Driver arrested after police chase, crash with child inside vehicle
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Tomica Pryor
Woman reported missing from hospital after suicide attempt
Virtual learning
Three Shelby County school districts apply for remote learning waiver
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies

Latest News

Carlos Montgomery
City Watch Alert: Daughter reports 69-year-old father missing
Residents plead with city to cut overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood
Residents plead with city to cut overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood
Virtual event to help those living with sickle cell disease
Virtual event to help those living with sickle cell disease
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin