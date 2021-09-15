Memphis native showcases collection at New York Fashion Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis native Ayeshia Smith just debuted her designs at New York Fashion Week.

Smith is a self-taught cut and sew fashion designer. She recently relocated back to Memphis a year ago after the losing her job amid the pandemic. She said the move gave her time to begin to really focus on her craft.

Smith spoke with Joy Redmond at the Action News 5 digital desk to talk about her journey to get to New York Fashion Week to showcase “The Memphis Collection.”

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.