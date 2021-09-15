Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man accused of stalking Clarksdale mayor arrested

Man accused of stalking Clarksdale mayor arrested
Man accused of stalking Clarksdale mayor arrested(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A man who investigators believe made a threatening voicemail to the mayor of Clarksdale has been arrested.

Joseph Pittman is charged with felony eluding a law enforcement officer after being arrested late Tuesday night.

He was also arrested on a warrant for stalking. Officials say the voicemail also threatened other people, but their names are not being released.

Over the weekend, shots were fired into the mayor’s office at city hall but at this time, no arrests have been made in that incident.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Nathan Jackson is facing multiple charges for a police chase in Southaven, Mississippi Sept....
VIDEO: Driver arrested after police chase, crash with child inside vehicle
Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old shot to death at work at Memphis Five Guys restaurant
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Tomica Pryor
Woman reported missing from hospital after suicide attempt
Virtual learning
Three Shelby County school districts apply for remote learning waiver

Latest News

Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Dr. Threlkeld
Dr. Threlkeld looks ahead to the future of the pandemic
Mississippi governor touts report urging teacher pay raises
Mississippi governor touts report urging teacher pay raises
Crittenden County Cheif Todd Grooms
Crittenden County officials report drug bust in West Memphis