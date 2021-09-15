Advertise with Us
Health leaders speak to non-profits about future of pandemic

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Between Tuesday and Wednesday Shelby County recorded another 387 cases. Since March 2020 the community has seen more than 136,000 cases and nearly 2,000 deaths.

Some people are still feeling the effect of the pandemic economically. Local leaders said non-profits have been there to uplift the community during this time.

“We see schools that need help and that are trying to return to the classroom, we see an economy that for many families is in tatters and we see a variety of households in need of social services support,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.

From assistance with virtual learning last year, to help with utilities and putting food on the table, thousands of Mid-Southerners have turned to non-profits over the last year and a half.

Wednesday leaders of those groups asked Shelby County Health Department officials and Mayor Lee Harris questions about the future of this pandemic.

“We wanted to make sure we continue to have regular conversations about what all of us can do,” Harris said.

Questions ranged from vaccine mandates to booster shots to mass testing. Many wondered how to best host their fundraisers this fall. These events are often necessary for a non-profit’s livelihood.

Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor said it’s not mandatory to consult with the health department about them, but she and Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph are available to help.

Mayor Harris has one recommendation.

“Make your annual fundraiser a vaccination only event,” Harris said.

Currently there is no mandate in Shelby County requiring vaccinations at these sort of events.

Dr. Taylor has hope more people will choose to get vaccinated. She called the current trend in numbers a glimmer of hope as case numbers per capita have gone down in all age groups.

“We could not say this last week,” Taylor said. “This week we can say this. This is a sign of hope we may be plateauing in our number of active cases.”

Now, half of Shelby County is fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are free and you do not need an appointment at nearly all locations. Click here to find a location in Shelby County.

