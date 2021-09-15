Grizzlies waive franchise legend Marc Gasol

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies have waived center Marc Gasol.

Last week, the Griz agreed to acquire Gasol from the Los Angeles Lakers plus a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash in exchange for the draft rights to center Wang Zhelin. At the time, reports said the team agreed to a waiver allowing the Barcelona, Spain native to remain there with his family.

Gasol, a center, spent 11 seasons with the Grizzlies before trades to the Toronto Raptors and LA where he won an NBA Championship. As a Grizzly, Gasol was a three-time NBA All Star, a two-time All-NBA selection and NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Gasol helped guide the Grizzlies to seven consecutive playoff appearances and was a member of the Western Conference Finals team in 2013.

Gasol appeared in 891 regular season games with 866 starts and an average of 14 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 32.2 minutes over his 13-year NBA career.

