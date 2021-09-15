Driver cited, car towed after drag racing near Beale St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver was issued a citation after drag racing near Beale Street Tuesday evening.

Memphis police say officers were in the area of Beale Street and Front Street due to complaints of drag racing in the area. Officers saw a white 2021 Mercedes AMG at the traffic light in front of Front Street and Beale Street.

When the light turned green, the Mercedes spun its tires and accelerated at full potential reaching a high rate of speed. The car sped all the way through the next intersection at Peabody Street. Police say several pedestrians were in the area and on the sidewalk, watching the car speed by.

Officers managed to conduct a traffic stop after the car was slowed by several speed bumps on Front Street.

The driver was issued a misdemeanor citation for drag racing and the car was towed to the city lot.

