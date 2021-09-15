Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Driver cited, car towed after drag racing near Beale St.

Driver cited, car towed after drag racing near Beale St.
Driver cited, car towed after drag racing near Beale St.(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver was issued a citation after drag racing near Beale Street Tuesday evening.

Memphis police say officers were in the area of Beale Street and Front Street due to complaints of drag racing in the area. Officers saw a white 2021 Mercedes AMG at the traffic light in front of Front Street and Beale Street.

When the light turned green, the Mercedes spun its tires and accelerated at full potential reaching a high rate of speed. The car sped all the way through the next intersection at Peabody Street. Police say several pedestrians were in the area and on the sidewalk, watching the car speed by.

Officers managed to conduct a traffic stop after the car was slowed by several speed bumps on Front Street.

The driver was issued a misdemeanor citation for drag racing and the car was towed to the city lot.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Nathan Jackson is facing multiple charges for a police chase in Southaven, Mississippi Sept....
VIDEO: Driver arrested after police chase, crash with child inside vehicle
Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old shot to death at work at Memphis Five Guys restaurant
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Tomica Pryor
Woman reported missing from hospital after suicide attempt
Virtual learning
Three Shelby County school districts apply for remote learning waiver

Latest News

Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
Over 400 Afghan refugees coming to Tennessee
Volunteers at Mid-South Food Bank's City-wide Feeding Day load cars with food.
Health leaders speak to non-profits about future of pandemic
17-year-old shot to death at work at Memphis Five Guys restaurant
17-year-old shot to death at work at Memphis Five Guys restaurant
Man accused of stalking Clarksdale mayor arrested
Man accused of stalking Clarksdale mayor arrested