Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Friday.
They talked about several of Tonyaa’s recent columns, including the potentially race-based incidents reported at Rhodes College and Congressman Steve Cohen’s Reducing Obesity in Youth Act recently presented in the Senate.
Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.
