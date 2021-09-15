Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Friday.

They talked about several of Tonyaa’s recent columns, including the potentially race-based incidents reported at Rhodes College and Congressman Steve Cohen’s Reducing Obesity in Youth Act recently presented in the Senate.

