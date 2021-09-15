COVID-19: Cases drop, deaths increase within last 24 hours in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby CountyHealth Department reported another drop in cases Wednesday with 387 new cases confirmed within the last 24 hours but deaths increased by four.

The health department says there has been a total of 136,212 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 1,936 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health officials say there are 145 new pediatric cases as well. Children account for 35% of all active cases countywide.

Data shows there are over 7,000 active cases in Shelby County and children make up over 2,400 of those.

Though children under the age of 18 make up a large percentage of active cases, they only account for 7% of the county’s total vaccinations.

Companies like Pfizer are working to get the vaccine approved for children ages 5-11 by October, according to the CDC. There is currently no vaccine available for children under 12 years old.

SCHD’s breakdown of county vaccination data:

476,197 total people vaccinated

86,710 people partially vaccinated

389,487 people fully vaccinated

850,383 total vaccinations administered

10,410 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The county has a goal of 700,000 people fully vaccinated which is over halfway reached at this time.

For more information on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit http://shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

