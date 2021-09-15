City Watch Alert: Daughter reports 69-year-old father missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A daughter is calling for the public’s help in locating her missing 69-year-old father Carlos Montgomery.

The woman says her father was last seen Tuesday just after 7 p.m. at his home on Marigold Lane near Westwood.

A neighbor told Memphis police Montgomery was walking down the road around the time he went missing.

Memphis Police Department issues a City Watch Alert Wednesday morning.

Montgomery is described as a 5′4″ tall Black male, weighs 150 lbs. with a mole on his left cheek. He has brown eyes and black and gray hair with a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a lime green-colored t-shirt, black pants and tan-colored camouflage Crocs.

Police say Montgomery has medication he is required to take daily.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, call 901-545-2677.

